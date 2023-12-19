Former Minister Pauline Tallen faces public office ban over "Kangaroo judgement" comments

The decision stems from Ms. Tallen's reaction to the nullification of Aishatu Dahiru's candidacy by the Federal High Court in Yola

The NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, had demanded an apology from Ms. Tallen over her comments, leading to the FCT High Court's recent ruling

The Federal High Court, Abuja division, has delivered a judgement barring the former minister of women affairs and social development, Pauline Tallen, from holding public office.

Tallen served as minister under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The court's decision is in response to Ms. Tallen's disparaging remarks against the judiciary following a Federal High Court decision in Adamawa state last year, Premium Times reported.

High court judgment against Paul Tallen

In a judgment delivered on Monday, December 18, the court described Ms. Tallen's statements as "unconstitutional, careless, reckless, and disparaging," Leadership report added.

The court further ruled that the ex-minister’s call to disobey the judgement was "contemptuous of the Federal High Court of Nigeria."

As a consequence, Ms. Tallen has been barred from holding public office, with the court providing her an option to escape the ban by issuing a public apology in two national dailies within 30 days from the date of the judgement.

