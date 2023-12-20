Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The 2023 general elections may have come and gone but its events have defined the political careers of some of the candidates in the next four years, if not more.

While some politicians came out victorious, others have been sent back into their shells to plan for the next elections in 2027.

Atiku, Osinbajo and other biggest political losers in 2023

Source: Facebook

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the biggest political losers across the country in 2023.

Here is a list of the biggest political losers in 2023:

Atiku Abubakar

It is no news that former vice president Abubakar Atiku holds a record for being one of the longest-contesting politicians for the presidential seat of Nigeria without getting any victory. Atiku began clamouring for the number one seat in 1993 and since then has refused to throw in the towel, The Punch reported.

The PDP presidential candidate lost to the late Umar Musa Yar’adua in 2007 when he contested under the platform of the Action Congress (AC).

The result was not different in 2019 when he lost to the immediate former president, Muhammad Buhari and the recent was in February 2023, when he was defeated by President Asiwaju Tinubu.

For one who is relentless, it will not be a surprise if he contests the 2027 presidential election although his critics feel he should have had enough and retired from active politics.

Prof Yemi Osinbajo

Former vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has been described as the biggest loser in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

Osinbajo lost the APC presidential ticket to the eventual winner of the number one seat in the country, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was his political godfather.

The decision of the law professor to contest against Tinubu in the APC primaries was considered by some people as an act of betrayal.

According to Premium Times, Osinbajo’s loss goes beyond losing at the APC primary, but his political benefactor, many friends and former political allies and supporters because of his decision. He lost goodwill and his political backbone in one fell swoop.

The former vice president has gone into political oblivion since after the May 29 handover ceremony at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, did outstanding well in his stronghold of Kano by claiming over a million votes.

Victory in Kano state was not enough to get him the victory he desired to become the President of Nigeria.

After the election, there was the possibility of him becoming a cabinet member of President Tinubu but that never came to pass. And he might lose Kano if the Supreme Court upholds the verdict of the Court of Appeal which sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Maryam Shetty

Maryam Shetty made the headlines for what many will call a National disgrace. After Tinibu nominated Shetty as a ministerial nominee, she took to social media to celebrate her nomination.

Soon afterwards, the President replaced her name with Dr Mairiga Mahmud which was shocking seeing that she had already celebrated the proposed victory on social media.

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

A two-time governor of Enugu state surprisingly lost his bid to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly to Okechukwu Ezea of the Labour Party.

One would think a governor of a state would would win smaller positions with ease but the reverse was the case with Ugwuanyi.

Okezie Ikpeazu

Okezie Ikpeazu lost the Abia South senatorial district election to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The PDP candidate, who was governor at the time of the election came a distance third behind Abaribe and the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Chinedu Onyeizu.

Darius Ishaku

The story of the former governor losing their senatorial bid was not different in Taraba state as Darius Ishaku was defeated by David Jimkuta of the APC at the Taraba South Senatorial District elections.

Ishaku joined the wagon of former governors who could not clinch senatorial seats after terms as Governors.

Ben Ayade

According to Premium Times, the immediate past governor of Cross River, just like his colleagues; Ugwuanyi and Ishaku failed to maintain his political influence when lost to Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe of PDP during the Cross River North Senatorial elections.

Ahmed Lawan Mirwa

35-year-old Lawan Musa proved that age is just a number by ending the two-decade reign of Mirwa in the Yobe State House of Assembly.

Mirwa, who was the Speaker had spent over 20 years in the state assembly before he was sent on a compulsory retirement by the young politician at the Nguru constituency II.

Musa denied the veteran politician six terms in office in the March 18 House of Assembly election, Channels TV reported.

Supreme Court affirms Tinubu winner of 2023 presidential polls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court rejected Atiku and Peter Obi's appeal challenging President Tinubu's election.

In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the court determined that Atiku's appeal Obi did not have a solid legal basis.

The decision was unanimously agreed upon by all the seven presiding justices of the apex court.

