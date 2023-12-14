The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, has said there is backing down on the plans to concession the international airports

He said he proposed both to President Tinubu and the National Assembly

Keyamo’s statement came as President Tinubu announced the sack of all heads of agencies of the aviation ministry

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, said he would not stop on a plan to concession the five international airports.

The international airports include Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

Keyamo writes Tinubu to concession airports

Keyamo revealed this during a budget presentation to the Joint Committee on Aviation Technology, saying he has taken the concession plans to the National Assembly.

He said he had told the lawmakers about the non-transparent manner in which the previous concessions were made, and that concession is the only way to go to the airports.

The Guardian reports that the erstwhile aviation minister, Hadi Sirika, faced resistance from aviation workers when he proposed similar plans.

Keyamo disclosed at the budget presentation that he wrote a memo to President Bola Tinubu on the concession of the five airports.

He said that the performance of the 2023 budget is at 40% based on the release so far.

According to him, about N63 billion has been appropriated for the aviation ministry and its agencies.

He revealed that essential projects such as the Abuja second runway and facelift and rehabilitation of the old terminal building of the Lagos airport are critical projects that needed urgent attention.

FG sacks heads of aviation agencies

Keyamo’s statements come as President Tinubu sacked all the heads of the ministry’s agencies and announced replacements.

This was disclosed in a statement by the presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale on Wednesday, December 13, 2023,

The president also removed the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Tayib Adetunj, to be replaced by Engr. Umar Ahmed Farouk.

In addition, the president approved the removal of Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr. Akinola Olateru.

Olateru is to be replaced by Alex Badeh Jr. as the substantive Director-General.

