Seems like Hon. Shina Peller is not taking his loss kindly at the senatorial primaries of the APC in Oyo north

Peller lost the election to seating Senator, Abdulfatai Buhari who got a total of 570 votes from delegates

The industrialists and entrepreneur took to his social media page to urge his supporters to disregard the outcome of the election

Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Peller has reacted to his loss recent loss in the senatorial primary election of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Oyo north.

According to a report by TheCable, Shina Peller lost the primaries to Abdulfatai Buhari, the current senator representing Oyo North, who got a total of 570 votes as to Peller's 5 votes.

Shina Peller in a statement claimed that his life is being threatened by his opposition. Photo: Shina Peller

Source: Facebook

Peller who has since rejected the outcome of the primary election stated that APC did not conduct any election in Oyo north.

Shina Peller lament threats on his life

ThisDay reports that the 46-year-old also claimed there was an attempt to assassinate him on his way from Ibadan to Oke Ogun on Sunday, May 29.

Peller who issued a statement about the incident stated that six vehicles were tailing him while he had left the Premier Hotel for Oke Ogun in my convoy.

He said:

"However, a few minutes after we had left, I got intel that six vehicles (Four cars, and two buses) loaded with thugs and ammunition were on my trail to take my life. They gave the description of the vehicles, and I passed the information to my security details.

“When we got to the spot, we actually noticed that the vehicles in question matched the same description we had been given earlier and had campaign stickers and face caps of Senator Teslim Folarin. My security details then decided to disarm and arrest them."

Earlier on Tuesday, May 31, Peller made a post on his official Facebook post cited by Legit.ng which likely indicate that he might be on the verge of quitting the ruling party APC.

In his post, he urged his supporters to disregard the outcome of the APC senatorial primaries in Oyo North.

Peller described the outcome as a ridiculous and laughable primary election.

He said:

"Disregard APC Oyo North Senatorial District purported primary election result. It seems APC doesn’t need the people of Oke-Ogun.

The result of the purported APC Oyo North Senatorial Primaries is quite ridiculous and laughable. Even if you want to cheat, do it smartly. General election is in 8months’s time. So fingers crossed."

Source: Legit.ng