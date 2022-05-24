Popular Nigerian lawmaker, Shina Peller has stirred massive reactions after giving 31 names to his newborn baby girl

Federal lawmaker, Shina Peller, who represents Iseyin Kajola Itesiwaju and Iwajowa federal constituency in Oyo state has given 31 names to his newborn baby girl.

This was revealed by one of his local aides, Hammed Olabisi who shared a photo on Facebook showing the 31 names.

The Oyo lawmaker welcomed his baby girl on the May 16, 2022 and announced the good news on Facebook.

Hon Shina Peller gives 31 names to his newborn daughter Photo Credit: Hammed Olabisi

Source: Facebook

In his words:

"BABY ANNOUNCEMENT: Ten little fingers, ten perfect toes, fill our hearts with love that overflows. Every good and perfect gift is from God.

"Allihamdullilah!!! A new addition to my family. Princess Peller arrived yesterday. We thank God for safe delivery. Baby and Mother are both doing well. Allah be praised. Thank you everyone for your love and support."

Shina Peller's daughter's 31 names sparks reactions

Bello Abdul wrote:

"31 names kilode? Congratulations sha."

Azeez Maryam said:

"Na only Maryam I sighted out of those numerous names. Olohun a je ki o ni alubarika."

Mariam Jibola added:

"Congratulations. God bless the baby with plenty names."

Opeyemi Saka noted:

"Wonders shall never end. Oluwa yoo se ni omo alubarika. Congratulations my honourable."

Man calls out his father for naming him Martha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man with the Twitter handle @arthyy_m has taken to social media to express his displeasure over the name his father gave him, jokingly saying he would never forgive him.

@arthyy_m was Christened Martha, which is a female name and the young man shared his grievance over the name.

Expressing his displeasure over the name, the young man wrote:

"I love my dad but I'll never forgive him for naming me Martha. Like I get it you loved your mom but I'm a boy dude??"

Source: Legit.ng