The seats of 25 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, have been declared vacant.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie said the action was in line with Section 109 (1) (g) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended

The affected 25 members are among the 27 who defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie-led Rivers State House of Assembly has declared the seats of 25 lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) vacant.

Speaker Ehie said the action was in line with Section 109 (1) (g) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, Leadership reported.

He stated this at a plenary of the House on Wednesday morning, December 13.

The affected 25 members were part of the 27 lawmakers, who are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

Rivers Assembly building under demolition as Fubara-Wike crisis worsens

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers political crisis took a new turn on Wednesday morning, December 13, as at least 10 bulldozers moved to the state assembly complex and started demolishing the building.

This came as Ehie led other lawmakers loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to hold plenary in the early morning before the demolition.

It was learnt that the factional speaker said the assembly complex was due for repairs after the explosion that rocked the building on October 30 earlier this year. Ehie noted that Governor Fubara would provide an alternative for the lawmakers to meet for the main time.

Court Stops 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike from sitting in Rivers Assembly

The Rivers state high court barred the 27 lawmakers who joined the APC on Monday, December 11, from the state house of assembly premises.

The 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court decision followed a directive of Governor Siminalayi Fubara that the assembly complex was under renovation.

Why we defected to APC, Rivers PDP lawmaker reveals

A member of the Rivers state House of Assembly, Enemi Alabo, explained why he and the other 26 PDP lawmakers defected to the APC.

Alabo said internal divisions within the PDP are the primary reason why the lawmakers defected to the APC.

He lamented over his inability to establish communication with the PDP secretariat because of the ongoing legal disputes related to the party’s secretaryship.

