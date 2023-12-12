Hon. Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party (LP) has lost to PDP's Senator Austin Akobundu at the Supreme Court

The apex court affirmed Senator Akobundu as the winner of the Abia Central Senatorial election

The Court dismissed the motion filed by Nwokocha and ordered him to pay a fine of N2m to Senator Akobundu

FCT, Abi state - The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja, has affirmed Senator Austin Akobundu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Abia Central Senatorial election.

In its ruling on Tuesday, December 12, the Apex Court dismissed the Motion filed by Hon. Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party (LP).

Supreme Court affirms PDP's Senator Akobundu's election Photo Credit:@OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The PDP disclosed this in a statement shared on its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialPDPNig.

Nwocha had approached the court to review the Court of Appeal’s judgement which nullified his return on the ground that he was not duly nominated by his party for the election.

The Apex Court also awarded a fine of N2m against Hon. Nwokocha, bringing the total cost he is to pay to Senator Akobundu to N7m.

Appeal Court affirms Senator Akobundu's election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja affirmed its judgment declaring Senator Akobundu as the winner of the Abia Central senatorial election.

The appellate court dismissed the application filed by Nwokocha seeking the reversal of its earlier Judgment.

The court ordered the LP candidate, Nwokocha to pay Senator Akobundu the sum of N5 million.

Appeal court sacks LP senator, declares PDP's Akobundu winner

The former PDP national organising secretary, Colonel Akobundu (Rtd) was declared as the rightful winner of Abia Central Senatorial District.

A tweet by the PDP via its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle made this known on Saturday, November 4.

According to Nigeria's main opposition party, Col. Akobundu (Abia Central) and Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu West) are the two PDP senators of southeast extraction.

Ayade loses at Court of Appeal

Legit.ng also reported that the Court of Appeal Court sitting in Lagos dismissed the petition by the former governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade, challenging the victory of Agom Jarigbe in the Cross River North 2023 senatorial district election.

The court also awarded N500,000 against the former governor, the candidate of the APC in the election, in favour of the incumbent senator.

Source: Legit.ng