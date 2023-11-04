Global site navigation

BREAKING: Appeal Court Sacks LP Senator, Declares New Winner, Details Emerge
Politics

BREAKING: Appeal Court Sacks LP Senator, Declares New Winner, Details Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola

Umuahia, Abia state - The former national organising secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Colonel Austin Akobundu (Rtd), has reportedly been declared by the Appeal Court as the rightful winner of Abia Central Senatorial District of Abia state.

A tweet by the PDP via its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle made this known on Saturday, November 4.

Austin Akobundu vs Darlington Nwokocha/pdp news/pdp news today/Labour Party/LP
Photo credits: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria, Promise Uzoma Okoro
Source: Facebook

Appeal Court sacks LP's Nwokeocha

According to Nigeria's main opposition party, Col. Akobundu (Abia Central) and Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu West) are the two PDP senators of southeast extraction.

This development means that Labour Party (LP's) Senator Darlington Nwokocha, would vacate his seat for Akobundu.

More to come…

Source: Legit.ng

