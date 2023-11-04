Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Umuahia, Abia state - The former national organising secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Colonel Austin Akobundu (Rtd), has reportedly been declared by the Appeal Court as the rightful winner of Abia Central Senatorial District of Abia state.

A tweet by the PDP via its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle made this known on Saturday, November 4.

Appeal Court sacks LP's Nwokeocha

According to Nigeria's main opposition party, Col. Akobundu (Abia Central) and Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu West) are the two PDP senators of southeast extraction.

This development means that Labour Party (LP's) Senator Darlington Nwokocha, would vacate his seat for Akobundu.

