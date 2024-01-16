Naija Info FM has confirmed the tragic death of one of their promising staff, Deborah Ohamara

The radio station based in Abuja made this disclosure in a short statement issued on its X account on Tuesday, January 16, noting a condolence register has been opened

The ace broadcaster was reportedly killed in a road accident that occurred along airport road in Abuja

Deborah Ohamara, a staff of the Nigeria Info FM best referred to as (Naija Info FM) 95.1 Abuja, has died.

The management of Naija Info FM has confirmed the untimely death of Deborah Ohamara. Photo credit: @NigeriaInfoAbj, Feboke Lekadi

The broadcaster died in a car crash along airport road in Abuja, Daily Trust reported on Tuesday morning, January 16, and shared a video to confirm the unfortunate development.

From the video shared, the accident occurred when a sand-filled heavy-duty truck collided with her vehicle.

Who is Deborah Ohamara?

She is popularly referred to as the golden voice of Naija Info, Abuja, due to her on-air appeal.

Born in Cross River State, Debora, called Derbie by her admirable listeners, started her career as a newscaster with the Cross River Broadcasting Corporation, (CRBC TV) as well as a presenter on 105.5 Paradise FM Calabar.

Nigeria Info FM Abuja confirms Deborah's death

Reacting, Nigeria Info FM confirmed Debbie's death in a statement posted on its X account on Monday, January 15.

The media outlet described her as a "a brilliant and loved broadcaster", announing further that a condolence register has been opened.

"We sadly announce the passing of Deborah Ohamara (Debbie) a brilliant and loved broadcaster with Nigeria Info Abuja.

"We opened a condolence register below."

