As part of his efforts to drive empowerment and commitment in his constituency, Aminu Tambuwal has confirmed the appointment of new aides

The former governor and Senator, Tambuwal, has appointed 64 aides within his Sokoto South Senatorial District

Tambuwal's aide, Muhammad Bello, confirmed the development in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday, December 11

Senator Aminu Tambuwal has appointed 64 aides across the local governments in his constituency.

As reported by the Punch, the former governor disclosed that the move is aimed as part of his efforts to empower his constituents and drive development agenda in the Sokoto South Senatorial District.

Tambuwal, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Housing and Urban Development, confirmed the appointment in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, December 11, by his media aide, Muhammad Bello, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

According to Bello, the newly appointed aides consist of some of Tambuwal's former commissioners and special advisers.

List of Tambuwal's new aides

The appointed aides include:

Aminu Bodinga, Special Adviser on Constituency Affairs and Stakeholders Engagement, Alhaji Ahmed Maradu, Special Adviser on Constituency Political Affairs, Bala Yabo, Special Adviser on Constituency Welfare and Bello Tureta, Special Adviser on Constituency Traditional and Religious Affairs Nasiru Tambuwal, Special Adviser on Constituency Projects, Youth and Student Affairs, Bashir Lambara, Special Adviser on Special Duties, Lauwali Fakku, Special Adviser on Community Orientation and Enlightenment and Abdullahi Dange, Special Adviser on Constituency Security Matters

Others whose portfolios are not mentioned are:

Lauwali Ubandoma, Surajo Isah, Ibrahim Ubale, Haliru Kilgori, Abubakar Rafi, Abubakar Salihu as well as Ummaru Bodinga.

