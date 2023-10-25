The court has decided on the senatorial election of Sokoto's former governor of the state, Aminu Tambuwal

Sokoto state, Nigeria - The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Sokoto state, has affirmed the election victory of the former governor of the state, Aminu Tambuwal.

Court throws out APC's suit challenging Tambuwal's victory

The election court in a judgment delivered on Wednesday, October 25, affirmed Tambuwal as a duly elected senator representing Sokoto South, The Punch reported.

The three-man panel of the tribunal led by Justice Denis Echesi dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Senator Ibrahim Danbaba, challenging the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate.

The tribunal held that the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt and further awarded a cost of N200,000 to the respondents, Tambuwal and the PDP, Leadership report added.

Nigerians react as Tambuwal defeats APC in court

