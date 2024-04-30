A TikTok user Stephanie Nwadike showed off her husband's soft long hair as she combed it in a video

The man wore a shirt and jeans trousers as he sat calmly and allowed his wife to comb his hair and pack it with a rubber band afterward

She noted that her husband looks like Jesus in movies because of his hair and beard, and it attracted funny comments from netizens

A TikTok User Stephanie Nwadike (@stephnwadike) had netizens talking after she said her husband looks like the Jesus portrayed in Christian movies.

In a video, she combed her husband's long, soft hair before packing it with a rubber band. Her husband also has a full beard and looks like who his wife describes.

The man sat on a chair calmly and showed that he enjoyed his wife's actions. Unlike the Jesus portrayed in movies, this man was a bit chubby and had a protruding stomach, which netizens observed.

Other observations were made about the man and it left the people in the woman's comments section laughing.

Check out the video of the woman combing her Jesus' look-alike husband below:

Woman's husband gets amusing comments

Many people have reacted to the video of the woman combing her husband's hair. See some of the comments below:

@Cynthia:

"Una don give Jesus weight gain."

@Thompson Bliss:

"This one swallow cross wey he suppose carry”

@kenebaby:

"Jesus wey chop the last supper alone."

@Ozavize shuga:

"You wan to do parking gel for the most high?"

@Berny_Apparels:

"Una dey brush oyigiyigi hair?"

@Abba father:

"No use this your belle walk on water make you no go sink o."

@Ryanslimeᴛʜɢ.ᴏ.ᴀ.ᴛ†:

"Na him chop the 5 loaves of bread and 2 fishes wey he suppose feed 5,000 people with."

Olayemi:

"This particular Jesus no be the son of David o. E sure me say na King Solomon pikin."

@Ehiz:

"No be Judas Iscariot be this?"

@Jessica:

"He no dey do fasting."

