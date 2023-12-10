Prophet Abel Boma has asked both supporters and antagonists of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pray for him

Prophet Boma said President Tinubu completing eight years in office is better than vice president Kashim Shettima replacing him

The cleric projected that if President Tinubu successfully leads for eight years, "an Igbo man" would succeed him

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has urged Nigerians to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Prophet Boma said Nigerians should pray against the spirit of untimely death for the president.

Tinubu, 71, has been Nigeria's leader since May 29, 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

'Tinubu must not die': Prophet Boma

The cleric stated that it would not be in the interest of President Tinubu’s adversaries for the Nigerian leader to die in office.

Boma also said if Tinubu finishes his two-term tenure in 2031, "an Igbo man will rule".

He said in a recent YouTube video:

“Pray for President Tinubu. He is our president; pray for him. If he dies, we go back to square one.

“If Tinubu is allowed to complete two terms. After he rules for eight years, an Igbo man will rule. But if Kashim Shettima takes over, even South-South will go nowhere. I can’t tell you what God didn’t tell me.”

