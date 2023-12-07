In response to the Kaduna tragedy, the federal government has vowed to take measures against banditry in the region

President Tinubu also assured that a thorough investigation and punishment for those found culpable will be meted out

Vice President Shattima conveys President Tinubu's condolences during a visit to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, pledging government support to those affected by the Kaduna bombing

Kaduna state, Kaduna - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, December 7, assured the nation that whoever is found culpable of the bombardments of Tudun Biri village that killed over 90 villagers will be punished accordingly.

Tinubu reveals plan against masterminds of Kaduna village bombing

As reported by Daily Trust, the president has also assured that all the victims will be taken well care of under the Folako Initiative which will commenced by this month.

According to Tinubu, the community will be the first community to be rebuilt under the new intiative.

Represented by the Vice President Kashim Shattima made the statement on Thursday, shortly after visiting the victims at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to condole them over the unfortunate incident.

He explained that the federal government remain committed to the fight against banditry accross the region, Channels TV reported.

“The victims will be taken well care of under the Fulako Initiative which will commenced by this month and this community will be the first to be rebuilt in north west zone.

“All measured will be taken to ensure that future occurance are averted. Government will go to the root of the issue and anyone found culpable will be punished accordingly,” he said.

Bombing of Muslims: Vice President Shettima arrives in Kaduna

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VP Kashim Shettima arrived in Kaduna state over the killing of Muslims celebrating Maluod Tudun Biri village in Igabi LGA of the state.

Shettima was accompanied by the Speaker, Abbas Tajuddeen, Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He is in Kaduna state to commiserate with the victims and families of last Sunday’s military airstrikes.

Resident narrates how he lost 34 family members to Kaduna bombing

No fewer than thirty-four family members were victims of the Nigerian Army’s aerial bombardment on Tudun Biri village.

A resident of the community, Idris Dahiru, said 34 of his family members were killed in the tragic incident that occurred on Sunday, December 3.

