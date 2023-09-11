Lagos-based cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi not to appeal the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) affirming President Bola Tinubu’s victory

Atiku and Obi already rejected the outcome of the tribunal and instructed their respective lawyers to proceed with the appeal at the Supreme Court

But Ayodele said such appeal would amount to a waste of resources because it does not align with God's inclination

Ikeja, Lagos state - The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said the decision of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar to seek redress at the Supreme Court over the PEPT's judgement “is a waste of resources”.

Atiku and Obi had earlier faulted the verdict of the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).

Speaking on this, the cleric urged the opposition candidates to “use that money for the indigent people in Nigeria".

He also enjoined them to look forward to the next general election in their bid to dismiss the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The opposition cannot displace President Tinubu, according to Primate Ayodele. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

‘Don’t waste your money’: Ayodele to Atiku

The cleric stated this via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday night, September 10.

The INRI church leader said:

“Obi and Atiku are totally confused. Go to any pastor. 10 million pastors cannot remove Tinubu. You may be surprised. Me I am not against any one of them. I love all of them. But my concern is, there are some divine institutions that no one jokes with.

“When The Lord says ‘this is what I am doing’, no man challenges the audacity of God.

“So Obi and Atiku going to Supreme Court is a waste of money, waste of energy, waste of strength. I am not seeing you coming out of anything. I don’t think that way you are going is feasible. Use the money to help people, use the money to assist people, so that you will not waste your money.”

Ayodele on 'petitioner that can go far'

In an earlier report by Legit, the cleric predicted that "only Atiku can go far with his case” against the ruling APC.

He added that the case of Obi “will be struck out”.

