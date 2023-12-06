President and Vice President Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima will be spending over N15 billion for local and international trip

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and their aides have budgeted N15.961 billion for their local and international trips in the 2024 budget.

According to The Punch, this was disclosed in the 2024 appropriation bill that was being reviewed by the national assembly.

Last Wednesday, November 29, President Tinubu presented an N27.5 trillion budget titled "Budget of Renewed Hope" to the joint national assembly.

Analysis of the details of the budget showed that President Tinubu will spend N6.992bn on foreign trips and N638.535m on local travels.

How much will Shettima spend on international trips in 2024?

Similarly, Vice President Shettima would spend a total of N1.847 billion on international and local travel.

According to the budget proposal, he will spend N1.229 billion on foreign trips and N 618. 399 million on local trips.

Another N6.484 billion was provided for Villa Headquarters international and local travels.

It consisted of N 6.282 billion for international travels, N60. 981 million for local travels for training and N140.640 million for local travels.

Budget for presidential villa

The Villa Headquarters was allocated N40.616 billion in the 2024 federal budget, with a capital vote of N12.497 billion, overhead N10.334 billion, while Personnel receiving N163 billion.

Routine maintenance of mechanical, electrical installations N9bn

Annual routine maintenance of mechanical and electrical installations in the Villa was allocated N9 billion, while another N4.5 billion was set aside for Julius Berger liabilities on routine maintenance for 2022/2023 and work as directed 2022-2023 inclusive of Kaduna work.”

