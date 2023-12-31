Nigeria’s president's request to extend the outstanding N7.3 trillion naira Ways and Means has been approved.

According to the letter sent to the senate, the development would translate into a decrease in the cost of debt service

The letter clarified that the move is not to borrow more money but to the payback terms of current loans

President Bola Tinubu's proposal to securitize the outstanding N7.3 trillion Ways and Means has been approved by the Senate.

In Nigeria, Ways and Means is a method used by the Federal Government to raise funds through borrowing from the CBN.

Under the terms of the Ways and Means provision, the government may borrow from the Central Bank to finance delayed government-expected cash receipts or fiscal deficits.

Cost of debt to reduce

The President claimed that the securitization of Ways and Means would result in a decrease in the cost of debt service in the letter to the Senate.

In contrast to MPR, which is +3% annually, the securitized Ways and Means advances have a lower interest rate of 9% annually, according to the letter.

It added that the request is to prolong the payback terms of current loans and not a new borrowing. This means that the money will be converted to longer-dated bonds that will be added to the country’s debt according to Bloomberg.

This is amid report by the Debt Management Office (DMO) that Nigeria’s total public debt as of September 30, 2023, amounted to ₦87.91 trillion or $114.35 billion.

Recall that in may, the House of Representatives increased the limit within which the federal government can borrow from the Central Bank of Nigeria under the former president.

