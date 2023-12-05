Reno Omokri has frowned at Nigerians who are reacting negatively to the viral picture of Ganduje and CJN Ariwoola exchanging pleasantries

The PDP chieftain maintained the duo bowed to greet each other and not the other way round

Omokri who however chided Nigerians who lacked respect for their elders noted that Ganduje and Ariwoola both hailed from a background where age and authority are exemplified

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has criticised those alleging that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, bowed to Abdullahi Ganduje, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reno Omokri has shed more light on the CJN Ariwoola and Ganduje photo, urging critics to go discern the cultural context. . Photo credit: Reno Omokri, @renoomokri

Source: Facebook

Omokri defends Ganduje over viral picture of Ariwoola bowing to APC chairman

In a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Monday, December 4, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, urged the critics to stop spreading the propaganda that the CJN bowed to Ganduje, but rather they should take a closer look at the viral picture.

Speaking further, Omokri noted that they bowed to each other and this is because they both came from a culture that demanded respect.

The PDP chieftain added the Yoruba and the Fulani does not joke with age and authority, and Ganduje and Ariwoola clearly understood that fact.

Omokri tweeted:

"To those spreading the propaganda that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, bowed to the APC Chairman, Umar Ganduje, please wear some glasses and look again. The photo is clear. They bowed to each other. This is because they both come from cultures that value respect. The CJN is an Omoluabi Yoruba, while the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress is a Fulani who understands the concept of Pulaaku.

"Among the Yoruba and Fulani, two things are most respected. Age and authority. These are very high cultures, in which relationships are lubricated with courtesy, not money.

"However, when you do not have a culture of respect, this photo might look strange to you, but do note that respect begets respect. The reason why some people are going through what they are going through in the Nigerian project may be because they have a culture severely lacking in respect."

Source: Legit.ng