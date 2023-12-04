How DSS Stop Military Coup During Buhari's Administration, FFK Reveals

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Aviation, has said that the Department of State Service (DSS), under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi, halted a military coup move during the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former minister, while describing Bichi as a hardworking and decent man, claimed that the DSS boss played a crucial role in the plan of the military to take over during the Buhari administration.

FFK claims DSS boss stop military coup in Nigeria Photo Credit: Femi Fani Kayode

Source: Twitter

Fani-Kayode also commended the efforts of the DSS under the leadership of Bichi for fighting terrorism, thwarting and exposing coup attempts and sustaining democracy in Nigeria.

He then called on the critics of the DSS boss to appreciate the dedication of Bichi to Nigeria's national security and his fight against corruption.

Source: Legit.ng