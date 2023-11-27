Peter Obi has gotten the attention of many as he paid a visit to his childhood school in Anambra state

The LP flagbearer stormed Christ the King College (CKC) Onitsha, his alma mater to celebrate the institution's 90th year of existence

Reacting to the development, Nigerians urged President Bola Tinubu to do same as Atiku Abubakar did his last weekend

Anambra state, Awka - Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, recently visited his alma mater Christ the King College (CKC) Onitsha, Anambra state.

Nigerians hailed Peter Obi following his visit to his alma mater in Anambra. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra state governor took to his X page (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, November 26, to share photos of his visit to the school.

Speaking on his mission, Obi joined the students to celebrate the momentous occasion of the 90th Founders Day anniversary of the institution, stating CKC has stood as a beacon of discipline, integrity and unwavering commitment to excellence.

The presidential hopeful tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Today, I was glad to join the College Community of my alma mater, Christ the King College (CKC) Onitsha, to celebrate the momentous occasion of the 90th Founders Day anniversary of the institution.

"As an alumnus of this esteemed institution, I take immense pride in the remarkable journey this great citadel of learning has undertaken over the past nine decades. Christ The King College has been a stalwart in shaping not only the minds of its students but also their characters."

Nigerians react as Peter Obi visits alma mater

Nigerians took to the comment section of Obi's X page and shared their opnion on the visit.

@ChuksEricE tweeted:

"See person dey wn teach lesson, everyday young.

"My president."

@MO_Shaibu_ tweeted:

"Peter Obi is the most loved politician in Nigeria right now. No genuine human being hates him."

@TimedFrank tweeted:

"Congratulations to CKC Onitsha, staff, students and Old Boys.

"Wahala for who no get Alma Mater."

@Irunnia_ tweeted:

"I wish Tinubu can join this challenge and go back to his alma mater."

@von_Bismack tweeted:

"A Role model like no other."

@ambassadors714 tweeted:

"Some chief can not do what you just did cause they attended their own school before the school even came into existence."

Video: Atiku visits alma mater in Adamawa, presents scholarships, awards to best students

Similarly, Legit.ng reported earlier that the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, November 22, visited his alma mater, Central Primary School in Jada, Adamawa state.

The former Vice President made this known in a series of tweets on his X page (formerly Twitter) accompanied by pictures and videos.

Nigerians as usual took to the comment section of Atiku's X page and shared their opinion on the development.

Source: Legit.ng