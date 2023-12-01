Governor Abba Yusuf has alleged judicial manipulation on the court of appeal's judgment that sacked him from office

The Kano governor's legal team presented evidence to the Supreme Court, that challenges the validity of the tribunal's deductions from NNPP's votes

Interestingly, APC's candidate, Nasir Gawuna has also filed an appeal against Yusuf at the apex court

Embattled Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has headed to the Supreme Court to challenge his removal.

Governor Yusuf and APC's Gawuna have filed an appeal at the Supreme Court. Photo credit: @NasiruYGawuna, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Abba Yusuf challenges tribunal, appeal court judgement at the Supreme Court

In the notice of appea submitted at the Supreme Court, Governor Yusuf disputes the Court of Appeal's decision upholding the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal's ruling in favour of All Progressives Congress (APC)'s candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

Recall that the Court of Appeal initially declared Gawuna the winner of the Kano governrship election but later set aside the tribunal's judgment, imposing a N1 million cost against the APC.

However, Wole Olanipekun, SAN, representing Yusuf, argues that an analysis by the APC's witness only established 1,886 ballots without endorsements, contrary to the tribunal's deduction of 165,616, Daily Nigerian reported.

In the notice of appeal, the senior lawyer contends that the Court of Appeal erred in affirming the tribunal's decision on the sponsorship process, arguing that the lower court lacked jurisdiction on the matter.

Olanipekun asserts:

“Exhibit P169 states that out of the 165,616 ballot papers analyzed, only 3,936 amounting to 2.37 percent were not signed.

“Exhibit P169 further emphasizes that the said 3,936 ballot papers in (iv) supra that were not signed were both dated and stamped.

“Exhibit P169 asserts that only 1,886 ballot papers amounting to 1.13 percent of the ballot papers analyzed had “no endorsement”.

Recall that the appeal court sitting in Abuja recently declared a controversial verdict on the governorship election judgement.

The appellate court insisted on its judgement sacking Governor Yusuf. The chief registrar of the appellate court, Umar Bangari, restated that the certified true copy of the judgement confirmed the sacking of Gov Yusuf of the NNPP.

Legit.ng however understands that Abba Yusuf is currently seeking a redress to the lower court judgment removing him from office and also challenging the appeal court victory secured by APC candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

APC sends message to Kano Gov Yusuf

Earlier, the APC in Kano state sent an important message to the embattled Kano Governor Yusuf.

Whilst Governor Yusuf waits for the Supreme Court to rule on its appeal that led to his sack from office, the APC on Thursday, November 30, slammed him with a fresh allegation.

The party accused Yusuf, of “wasting” the state’s funds.

Protests rocks Kano over Abba Yusuf's sack

Legit.ng reported on Monday, November 27, that angry youths took to the streets in Kano city and its environs, protesting against the appeal court judgment that sacked Yusuf.

A huge crowd of protesters stormed strategic positions in the city, determined to challenge what they perceive as an unjust ruling.

The protest came on the heels of discovery by the state police that “some faceless group are bent on unleashing violence in Kano”.

