Member of the House of Representatives, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has aimed a dig at Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state

Hon Doguwa, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the gubernatorial poll in Kano state was plunged with electoral fraud

The APC lawmaker alleged that the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) had illegal access to ballot papers

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the former majority leader of the House of Representatives and current representative of Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency in Kano State, has alleged that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) secured victory in the 2023 elections in Kano through dishonest means.

The NNPP reportedly won a majority of votes in the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25 and the governorship elections on March 18, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The appellate court sacked NNPP's Gov Abba Yusuf and affirmed the candidate of the APC. Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf/Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa

Source: Facebook

How court sacked Gov Yusuf

However, the electoral triumph of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP was overturned by the State Election Petitions Tribunal in September, which declared Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the rightful winner of the March 18 election.

Dissatisfied with the decision, Governor Yusuf and NNPP appealed to the higher court, the Appeal Court, which upheld the Tribunal's judgment in favour of Gawuna and the APC, Leadership reported.

Speaking on Channels TV's 'Sunrise Daily' show, Doguwa, a prominent member of the APC, asserted that the courts exposed the NNPP's corruption during the 2023 elections.

He claimed that the party was declared the winner in various polls due to their illegal access to ballot papers, although he did not provide specific details to substantiate his allegations.

Protesters flood streets of Kano over appeal court’s sacking of Gov Yusuf

Meanwhile, the streets of Kano have been taken over by protesters seeking the reinstatement of Governor Abba Yusuf, who the appellate court sacked.

The court's decision raised numerous concerns and sparked a heated feud between the top-tier political class in the state.

It was gathered that police operatives tried to disperse the protesters and restore normalcy, but it was all to no avail.

Source: Legit.ng