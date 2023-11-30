Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, has responded to the claim by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, that Lagos was founded by his predecessor

FFk, as he was fondly called, also said the claim that Lagos was a no man's land, was a distortion of history and fact

According to the former minister, Lagos was founded and owned by the Yoruba people

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has responded to the claim by Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, that Lagos was founded by his ancestors.

The former minister also dismissed the claim that "Lagos is a no man's land", adding that it was wrong information that the younger generation should not be fed.

Fani Kayode speaks on the real founder of Lagos Photo Credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Twitter

According to Fani-Kayode, who was fondly referred to as the FFK, on his X pager, (formerly Twitter), on Thursday, November 30, the Yoruba founded Lagos, and it belongs to the Yoruba people.

Fani-Kayode answers questions on the real founder of Lagos

The former minister said:

"Those who claim that the Bini founded Lagos are indulging in historical revisionism and pure falsehood.

"The Bini did NOT find Lagos, the Yoruba did.

"Again those who claim that Lagos is a "no man's land" are intellectually challenged and hopelessly misinformed.

"Lagos is NOT a "no-man's land", she is Yoruba.

"All the self-serving and revisionist poppycock, Gobellian propaganda, historical abracadabra, nonsensical gobbledegook and disingenuous disinformation being peddled around by aliens, outsiders and non-indgenees about the origins of Lagos, her people and her history must cease forthwith lest the younger generation are misinformed and misled and the people of Lagos are robbed of their true history and identity.

"I am glad to see that the Balogun of Eko, Abisoye Oshodi, has risen to the occassion and sought to set the record straight. Kudos to him!

"I say it again, Lagos was FOUNDED by the Yoruba and she IS Yoruba!

"Facts are sacred and opinion is cheap!

Source: Legit.ng