More criticism has continued to greet the Kano state administration led by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Governor Abba Yusuf and his party have been slammed for their negligence of electoral and resorting to judicial blackmail

There is also a demand that the Kano state attorney-general be sanctioned for his attack against the judiciary

FCT, Abuja - A group of young individuals organised under Nigerian Youths in Politics (NYP) has strongly criticised the Kano state administration led by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The criticism centres on the administration's deliberate disregard for electoral laws concerning the nomination of candidates.

The coalition has also called for the sanction of Kano's attorney-general for his comment against the appellate court.

Source: Original

The NYP asserts that rather than attempting to discredit the judiciary, the NNPP-led government should take responsibility for the issues it brought upon itself.

Group charges NBA to sanction Kano state attorney-general

In addition, the group has urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to take action against the Kano State Attorney General for making baseless allegations and unprofessional statements regarding the recent decision of the Appeal Court in Kano.

During a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, November 26, the coalition's President, Comrade Magaji Alidu, conveyed these sentiments.

Alidu emphasised that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the NNPP overlooked a crucial aspect of the electoral process and should face consequences for their negligence.

He said:

“Section 177, Sub-Section C of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, states that one must be a registered member of a political party and be sponsored by the same political party to be qualified to contest for the office of a Governor of a State.

“This is to show that those who jump from one political party to the other in a bid to secure tickets must also be careful because there is a judicial precedent to that effect. The case of Abba Yusuf is not the first, and neither will it be the last."

The coalition also expressed regret that the Attorney General of Kano State, who is a lawyer, participated in tarnishing the reputation of the justices who delivered the judgment on the Kano State governorship appeal.

The youth coalition said:

“Such action is highly unprofessional and requires immediate sanctions by the Nigeria Bar Association NBA to retain the integrity of the legal profession."

Kano attorney-general Dederi under pressure as group demands his prosecution

In another report, a petition has been raised for the prosecution of Haruna Isa Dederi, the Kano state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

This demand follows Dederi's allegations of corruption directed at judges from the Court of Appeals.

It was gathered that Dederi made this allegation during a live telecast on Channels TV last week.

Source: Legit.ng