The Abuja division of the appeal court has delivered its judgment on the election that ushered in Hon Yusuf Dahiru Liman as the speaker in Kaduna House of Assembly

The appellate court delivered its verdict in favour of the PDP's case and ordered a rerun of the election

The judges held that the APC's result (the margin of lead 382), was less than the number of PVCs collected in the above polling units

The Appeal court sitting in Abuja has invalidated the election of Honourable Yusuf Dahiru Liman, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Hon Liman has been sacked following the appeal court's judgment. Photo credit: Hon Yusuf Liman Dahiru Member Kaduna State House Of Assembly

Court sacks APC speaker orders INEC to do rerun in 5 polling units

In its judgment, the appellate court sacked the APC candidate and ordered a re-run in five polling units, The Nigerian Tribune revealed.

This comes after Hon Solomon Nuhu Katuka of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had filed a petition before the tribunal challenging the election of the speaker, Liman, representing Makera constituency in the House of Assembly.

The PDP candidate informed the lower court that the speaker's election was rocked by gross irregularities, insisting he won the poll.

However, the Court of Appeal in its judgment delivered on Friday, November 27, by Justice O. O Adejumo, Justice A . O Oyetula, and Justice P. An Obiora, dismissed the appeal by sacking the Speaker, Daily Independent report added.

As it stands now, the votes are APC 17,470 and PDP 17,088 but the court nullified the election on the basis that the margin of lead 382, was less than the number of PVCs collected in the above polling units.

