Primate Elijah Ayodele, a Christian cleric, has predicted the death of the PDP and the Labour Party in the next three years

In his fresh prophetic message, the religious leader said the opposition would lose their relevance if they failed to pull aside their differences and merge together

Ayodele said the PDP already had three factions and would lose many of its members soon and that former President Olusegun Obasanjo would continue to rant till his death

The death of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party has been prophesized by Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church.

In his recent prophetic message, the cleric revealed that the opposition parties are on the verge of collapsing, and there is a need for them to be rescued as a matter of urgency, Daily Independent reported.

Primate Ayodele reveals 1 things that can rescue PDP from APC

Ayodele, in a statement signed by his media aide, described the current state of the PDP and the Labour Party as being in a coma, adding that they would cease to exist if they failed to merge within three years time.

According to the cleric, the only way the opposition can be rescued from going into oblivion is through a merger, adding that they will continue to lose relevance in Nigeria's political atmosphere if they fail to unite against the ruling APC.

Primate Ayodele predicted that active members of the PDP would defect to the ruling party, it would become forgotten, and its presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, would be betrayed.

Ayodele foresees PDP divided into three factions

He stressed that there are three group of politicians in the PDP currently fighting for their selfish interest and that if they failed to come together, they will lose relevance.

His statement reads in part:

‘’The only thing that can save the major oppositions; the Labour Party and PDP is a merger; if not, they will go into oblivion before the next election. If they don’t put their selfish intentions behind them, 10 Million Atiku will not be able to do it and Obasanjo will just be ranting till he is called home.’’

