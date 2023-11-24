Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - Prominent social media commentator, Reno Omokri, has said if anybody has tangible proof that the justices of the Appeal Court who ruled on the disputed Kano governorship election were bribed, they should produce it.

Omokri, in a social media post, warned against political attacks on the Nigerian judiciary, especially after the Kano judgement which went against the ruling New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

Confusion over the Kano state governorship election's judgement persists. Photo credits: @BashirAhmaad, @abati1990

Source: Twitter

Kano: Omokri stands with judiciary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter also said “given the facts of the case, the Kano judgement is not unexpected”.

Legit.ng recalls that the Appeal Court's verdict favoured the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

He wrote on his verified X page on Friday, November 24:

“I fully support the Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party as they stand by the nation's judiciary. It is most irresponsible to use tabloid tactics, rumours, and innuendo to try to damage the reputation of the judiciary simply because you lost an election and the judiciary would not overturn it or your election got overturned.

“On the Kano Gubernatorial Election, which was overturned due to internal democracy issues in the NNPP, if anybody has actual tangible proof that the justices were bribed or that there was impropriety, produce it, or forever remain silent!

“In the absence of that, the NNPP should take their case to the Supreme Court, like the PDP plans to do over the Plateau and Zamfara judgments, rather than to social media or the traditional media.

“We live in a country where some sections of our population, because of a barely hidden agenda, have a confirmation bias against the Nigerian state and will prefer to believe rumours over facts adduced with evidence.

"Unfortunately, that population is very active on social media in de-marketing Nigeria, and then using the effects of their de-marketing as proof of their bias.”

He continued:

“Given the facts of the case, the Kano judgment is not unexpected. It is similar to the judgment that made it possible for Hope Uzodimma to emerge as Governor, and those jumping from media house to media house floating this bribery claim know it.

“Nigeria is currently a democracy. You cannot lack internal democracy in your party and scream blue murder when the court intervenes. Let us respect our judiciary. They are one of the last defences between Nigeria and anarchy.”

Appeal Court: Gov Yusuf remains sacked

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal insisted on its judgement sacking Kano state governor, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The chief registrar of the appellate court, Umar Bangari, restated that the certified true copy of the judgement confirmed the sacking of Gov Yusuf of the NNPP.

NNPP urges NJC to investigate Kano judgement

Legit.ng also reported that the NNPP called on the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to investigate the controversy surrounding the Appeal Court's judgement on the disputed Kano state governorship election.

On Wednesday, November 22, the NNPP's national working committee (NWC) called on the NJC to commence an investigation into the judgement as the political situation in Kano continues to attract the attention of Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng