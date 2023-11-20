The factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, has narrated how he escaped an alleged assassination attempt

Ehie said his attackers were after him for supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara and fighting against anti-democratic forces

He said he and his family have been under threats because he stood behind Governor Fubara to fight against his impeachment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Port-Harcourt, Rivers state - Edison Ehie, the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly has revealed why there was an alleged assassination attempt on his life.

Ehie said that there was an assassination attempt on him for supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara and fighting against anti-democratic forces, The Nation reported.

Rivers factional Speaker alleged that they want to assassinate me for supporting Fubara Photo Credit: Gist

Source: Facebook

He added that he became a target of attack for standing with Governor Fubara.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Narrating how the incident happened, Ehie said the attack on him and his family started after the failed attempt to impeach Governor Fubara on the 30th of October.

“We were teargassed in an attempt to intimidate us but we know that everyman dies but once. And if it is the prize we have to pay for democracy then let us pay it for the price for the future of our children.

“And since after that day because we stood behind the governor to say evil can not reign over good in Rivers State. I have come under attacks, and threats, especially after I was elected Speaker of the 10th Rivers House of Assembly.

“I and my family have been under threats, and false allegations have suddenly started springing up against me, and other of our supporters who are on the side and part of justice”.

Rivers speaker survives assassination attempt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked the residence of Ehie in Port Harcourt.

He alleged that the attempted assassination was led by the head of a security tactical unit in the state, SP Irikefe Owen.

A source simply identified as Ken described the attack as an assassination attempt.

Police react to alleged assassination attempt on factional Rivers speaker

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olatunji Disu, reacted to the alleged assassination attempt on Ehie.

Disu said preliminary investigation revealed that there was no assassination attempt on Ehie.

He said police officers were only on a routine convoy patrol last night, Sunday, November 19.

Edison emerges 'Speaker' Rivers Assembly

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that members of the Rivers House of Assembly loyal to Governor Fubara, elected Edison as the new speaker.

Edison, who was earlier suspended as the majority leader of the House by the anti-Fubara lawmakers, was elected the speaker after a sitting held in Government House.

Source: Legit.ng