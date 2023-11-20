Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Suspected political thugs have attacked the residence of Rivers factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Details of the incident on Ehie’s residence were still sketchy but The Nation said on Monday, November 20, that security details of Ehie foiled the attack.

A source simply identified as Ken described the attack as an assassination attempt.

Rivers Speaker escapes assassination. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

He alleged that the attempted assassination was led by the head of a security tactical unit in the state, SP Irikefe Owen.

Channels Television said Ehie confirmed the "crazy" attack.

Furthermore, the speaker narrated the attack via a statement.

The statement said:

“At about 11 pm on Sunday the 19th day of November 2023, a group of armed thugs and rogue police officers led by one SP. Irikefe London Owen, a superintendent of Police attached to the CTU B 3 RSV and CSP Salihu Masalachi attacked the private residence of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr. Edison Ogerenye Ehie, DSSRS, fully armed with an intention to assassinate Mr. Speaker and his family.

“Indeed, it was crazy."

According to Ehie and his camp, the assailants were repelled in a gun battle with the official security details attached to the Speaker.

Police react

Reacting to the incident, the police command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said:

“The CP has reached out to the officers involved and they’re coming to the Command HQ to meet the CP.”

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng