Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser information and strategy to President Tinubu, has reacted to the sack of Plateau state governor, Caleb Mutfwang

The APC chieftain blamed the PDP for the fate that befell Mutfwang at the appellate court

He cautioned those calling for the review of the judgment sacking Mutfwang, noting the PDP, failed to learn from history, using an illegal caretaker committee to conduct primaries

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bayo Onanuga, an aide to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has lashed out at those calling for the review of the appeal court judgment sacking Caleb Mutfwang as Plateau state governor and Abba Kabir Yusuf as Kano state governor.

Tinubu's aide has made a strong revelation about the issues surrounding the sack of Plateau and Kano governors by the court. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba, @CalebMutfwang

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's top aide explains the real reasons court sacked Kano, Plateau govs

Recall that on Sunday, November 19, nullified Muftwang's election, noting he was not validly sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) according to the Nigerian constitution.

Reacting, in a series of tweets shared on his X page (formerly Twitter), Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, November 20, recalled how a similar development occurred in 2019.

He noted that those calling for a review of the appellate court judgment seem to have forgotten so quickly a similar happening in Zamfara state.

Onanuga however urged the aggrieved elements in the polity not to blame Tinubu's government, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the judiciary over the outcome of the appellate court judgment.

He noted specifically that the (PDP), failing to learn from history, repeated the same illegality, using an illegal caretaker committee to conduct primaries, despite a court order.

Onanuga tweeted:

"The avoidable fate of Caleb Mutfwang.

"To those crying and complaining about the judgment of the Appeal Court in nullifying the Election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, they seem to have forgotten history so quickly.

"In 2019, all Zamfara elected officials and members of the APC, from governor to state and National Assembly lawmakers lost their posts because the APC failed to carry out legally valid primaries.

"The PDP, failing to learn from history, repeated the same illegality, using an illegal caretaker committee to conduct primaries, despite a court order.

"Blame the PDP for the electoral setback, not the APC, the judiciary, INEC and President Tinubu.

"Non-compliance with the electoral law and the constitution is also at the root of the nullification of the election of Kano governor, Abba Yusuf. Those blaming the judiciary and being emotional about the ruling should face reality. Yusuf was sacked based on the law. I believe we all want our country to be guided by the rule of law."

Femi Falana reacts to appeal court judgements sacking Kano, Plateau govs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Falana called for a review of the appeal court judgment sacking Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state.

In an interview with Channels TV, Falana noted that the court's verdict should be reviewed because INEC failed in its duty to conduct proper elections in the country.

Court of appeal sacks 3 PDP lawmakers in Plateau

Meanwhile, the court of appeal has continued its purge of opposition parties in power as it sacked three federal lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The appellate court in Abuja sacked three state house of assembly lawmakers in Plateau state.

These lawmakers are Happiness Akawu (Pengana), Ibrahim Agbalak (Rukuba) and Nanbol Rimvyat (Langtang North Central).

Source: Legit.ng