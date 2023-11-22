The APC has challenged the authenticity of the Certified True Copy (CTC) affirming Abba Yusuf as Kano governor

Reacting to the conflicting interpretations of the CTC's judgment, the APC legal adviser claimed it was an error that would be corrected

The ruling party insisted that typographical errors in court judgments are common and can be corrected

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja- Professor Abdulkarim Kanna, the legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted to the trending Court of Appeal Certified True Copy (CTC).

APC claimed the appeal court’s CTC judgement was an error that would be corrected by the appellate court. Photo credit: @NasiruYGawuna, @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

APC insists the court judgment declared Gawuna winner, says CTC a typographical error

He noted that the CTC's judgment affirming the governorship election of Abba Yusuf of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), as the duly elected governor of Kano State "is an error".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Professor Kanna, made this clarification while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja at the party’s national secretariat, Daily Nigerian reported.

There was confusion in Kano state on Tuesday, November 21, with the emergence of a Certified True Copy (CTC), of the Court of Appeal judgment on the state governorship election.

However, the state Attorney-General and commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isa-Dederi, argued that the CTC of the judgment showed that Yusuf’s victory at the poll was affirmed by the appeal court.

Reacting, the APC legal adviser described the development as a mere typographical error that would be corrected by the court.

“However, those of us who are lawyers know that typographic errors often occur in certified true copy of court judgments.

“Ordinarily it wouldn’t have been a confusion if it was probably not a political matter because it will not be the first time such typographic mistakes will be seen in judgments.

“And being lawyers, we have been used to a situation like this; all that is done is to merely correct that mistake. The most important thing is a judgment that was read in open court,” Mr Kanna said.

He added that such typographical error was not new within the court system.

Watch Kanna's full interview on Channels TV below:

Shehu Sani reacts to appeal court's CTC judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said the Kano governorship election case must be handled with utmost care.

Sani said the Court of Appeal CTC judgement in circulation affirmed the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

He said Nigeria’s democracy cannot survive when political interests override constitutional obligations.

Source: Legit.ng