Kano state - A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said the Kano governorship election case must be handled with utmost care.

Sani said the Court of Appeal CTC judgement in circulation affirmed the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

He said Nigeria’s democracy cannot survive when political interests override our constitutional obligations.

The former federal lawmaker disclosed this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Wednesday, November 22.

He wrote:

“Kano; the Court of Appeal CTC judgement in circulation clearly affirmed the victory of the serving Governor. The Kano matter is a grenade and the pin must be handled with the utmost care. Our democracy cannot survive when political interests overrides our moral and constitutional obligations to uphold the cause and the tenets of justice.”

Appeal court releases CTC of Kano judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal finally released the certified true copy (CTC) of the Kano judgement it delivered.

Legit.ng recalls that the verdict regarding the disputed Kano state governorship election was given on Friday, November 17. It favoured the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

The CTC was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Salihu Tanko Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu, the Kano state Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election. Dawisu is currently a chieftain of the APC and an ally of Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman.

Confusion as appeal court's certified judgment shows Gov Yusuf was not sacked

Kano state was enveloped in confusion following the release of the certified copy of the judgment of the Court of Appeal that affirmed the sacking of Governor Yusuf by the state governorship election petition tribunal.

In the copy of the judgment in circulation on Tuesday, November 22, there are some contradictions in the judgment, which has been generating reactions among stakeholders in the state.

The lead judge in the case, Justice Moore Aseimo Abraham Adumein, stated in one of the concluding paragraphs on page 68, “I will conclude by stating that the live issues in this appeal are hereby resolved in favour of the 1st respondent and against the appellant.”

