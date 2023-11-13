The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, congratulated the gubernatorial poll winners in Imo and Kogi states

Gandudje said the triumph of the ruling party is a testament that Nigerians are happy with good governance

The former Kano state governor urged the opposition candidates to lick their wounds and accept defeat like democrats

FCT, Abuja - The National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, congratulated Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for his successful re-election in the recent off-cycle governorship poll.

Ganduje also expressed delight in the strong support shown by voters in Kogi State, leading to the election of Alhaji Usman Ododo as the state governor.

Ganduje urged the opposition political parties to accept defeat in good faith and work with the victorious candidates. Photo Credit: Presidency

In a statement released on Sunday, November 12, by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, the APC national chairman emphasised that the electoral victories of Uzodimma and Ododo highlight the widespread acceptance of the APC among Nigerians.

Ganduje asserted that the triumphs in both states underscore the nation's approval of the positive outcomes brought about by Imo State Governor Uzodimma and the outgoing Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

As reported by Punch, he said:

“What gladdens me about the victory of the APC in both Kogi and Imo states is that Nigerians are appreciative of good governance and they want continuity in peace and sustainable growth in their states.”

Ganduje's message to oposition

While congratulating Uzodimma and Ododo, Ganduje called on opposition members in both states to gracefully accept their defeat.

According to PM News, he said:

“You are true democrats. The truth is that we are all winners at the end of the day. Without a viable opposition, there won’t be contestations and democracy.

"I urge you to join hands with Governor Hope Uzodimma and the incoming governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, in the task of moving your respective states forward."

Meanwhile, the 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election took place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, to elect the new governor.

Incumbent APC governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello was term-limited and could not seek re-election to a third term.

However, his protégé, Ahmed Usman Ododo, emerged victorious in the poll as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, November 12.

