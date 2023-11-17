Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the CBN, has appeared before the court on reduced six-count charges

The federal government, through the EFCC, filed 20 charges against Emefiele, but the charges were later reduced to six

The charged were fined to the tune of N1.6 billion, reportedly used for procurement of exotic cars

The Federal Government has arraigned the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on a six-count charge bordering on alleged procurement.

The original charge, which was 20 counts to the tune of N6.5 billion, has been reduced to six, to the tune of N1.6 billion. Emefiele is the only defendant in the new charge.

Emefiele spends 1.2 billion naira on exotic cars Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Godwin Emefiele

FG reduces charges against Emefiele

The former CBN governor appeared in court on Friday for an application for bail, pleading not guilty to the six-count charge after it was read to him.

After he was released by the DSS, the embattled former CBN governor was immediately re-arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on October 27. The federal government then amended the charges against him.

According to the amended charge sheet, the charges still border on procurement fraud. The Federal Government alleged that Emefiele illegally bought 43 vehicles between 2018 and 2020 worth N1.2 billion.

The cars Emefiele allegedly bought with N1.2bn

Below is the list of the cars Emefiele reportedly bought with N1.2bn:

37 Toyota Hilux vehicles: N854.7m One Toyota Avalon: N99.9m One Toyota Landcruiser V8: N73.8m Two Toyota Hilux Shell: N44.2m Two Toyota Landcruiser VXR V8: N138m

The amended charge was filed in suit number CR/577/2023 on Wednesday, November 15, and still borders on procurement fraud.

