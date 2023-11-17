The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court has recently issued a directive concerning the bail request and release of Godwin Emefiele

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, currently facing legal challenges, is set to stay in custody until November 22, 2023, when the court will decide on his bail application

Meanwhile, there was a frenzy on the internet when clips of Emefiele being escorted in a van to Kuje prison surfaced on social media

FCT, Abuja - A trending video of former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele being escorted into a van headed for the Kuje correctional facility has surfaced on social media.

The FCT high court in Maitama, Abuja, on Friday, November 17, ordered that he be remanded in prison pending the ruling on his bail application.

Justice Hamza Muazu issued an order after the arraignment of Emefiele, who pleaded not guilty to a six-count amended charge brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charges include allegations of abuse of office levelled against him by the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

Justice Muazu, after hearing arguments on Emefiele's bail application, scheduled a ruling on the bail application for Wednesday, November 22, and set November 28 as the commencement date for the trial.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, this trending video has sparked a series of reactions from netizens on social media over the ordeals of the embattled ex-CBN governor.

A netizen with the X handle @RealQueenBee__ described the situation unevenly, noting that Emefiele's former bosses should also suffer the same predicament.

The netizen wrote:

"It is good an example is made of Mr Godwin Emefiele.

"However, wherever Mr Godwin Emefiele is sent to is where Buhari, Mamman Daura, Malami, Hadi Sirika etc. should also be sent to.

"Why make Emefiele the sacred Cow while others are walking the streets free."

Another netizen, @de_ultimatte, wrote:

"He deserves a hasher treatment as far as I am concerned. He could have thwarted the President's decision regarding Naira redesign at that time.

"The worst that could have happened is sacking him like GEJ did to Sanusi.He occupied a constitutional office & d buck stopped on his desk."

FG reduces charges against Emefiele

In another report, the federal government has reduced its count of charges against the embattled Emefiele.

In the new charges in suit number CR/577/2023, Emefiele now faces six count charges as against 20 that it was before.

Also, the former governor is now the only defendant, and the fraud allegation of N6.9bn has been reduced to N1.2bn.

