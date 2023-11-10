President Bola Tinubu has been accused of backing the re-arrest of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele by the EFCC

A forum, NPF, raised the alarm in a statement on Thursday, adding that the move was a threat to democratic principle

According to the group, the government, security agencies and other stakeholders must protect the sanctity of the judiciary

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been accused of planning to re-arrest the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was disclosed in a fresh alarm raised by the Nigerian Patriotic Forum (NPF) while expressing deep concern about the revelation, Vanguard reported.

Do not re-arrest Emefiele, group warns Tinubu

Samuel Lawson Ajibade, the president of the forum, in a statement on Thursday, November 9, called on the anti-graft agency to respect the law and cautioned against using the EFCC as a tool for witch-hunting or political vendettas.

His statement reads in part:

“The court order that granted bail to Emefiele was issued after careful consideration of the evidence provided and must be respected.”

The forum then alleged that the move has a presidential authorisation, expressing worries about democracy in Nigeria and potential killings of key principles of democracy.

Re-arrest of Emefiele is dangerous for democracy

Ajibade warned that the re-arrest of Emefiele would undermine the independence of the judiciary and flout court orders that have earlier been established, noting that it was a direct threat on the democratic system.

He maintained that it was important to protect the sanctity of the judiciary as the last hope for justice in the country, irrespective of the status of the person involved.

The NPF then called on stakeholders, including government, law enforcement agencies and judiciary to ensure that justice prevail and that the sanctity of the judiciary is protected.

