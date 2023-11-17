Godswill Akpabio has advised students especially youths in the country to strive for excellence in their academic pursuit

While urging students from different secondary schools across the country to shun youthful exuberance, Akabnio said he never smoked cigarettes or tasted alcohol

According to Akapbio, parental guidance played a huge role in his growth and development

FCT, Abuja - The president of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio has shared a glimpse of how he lived a youthful but modest life.

Akpabio disclosed that he has never smoked cigarettes or quaffed alcohol his entire life due to their side effects.

Akpabio sends words of wisdom to students, youths

The Senate president made this disclosure on Thursday, November 16, in Abuja while addressing students from different secondary schools across the country in a national quiz competition organised by the National Institute For Legislative And Democratic Studies (NILDS).

As reported by The Cable, Akpabio said the students should strive to become visionary leaders by abstaining from habits that could affect their dreams.

He specifically admonished the students to refrain from taking alcohol or engaging in smoking any form of substance that could be injurious to their health, The Punch reported.

