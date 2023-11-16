Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's absence from administrative duties in Ondo State has raised fresh concerns over fitness

The 67-year-old senior advocate recently returned from his sick leave after suffering from an unnamed illness

However, there is political discord in the state over his failure to resume office, as there are calls for him to hand over the baton of power to his deputy

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Democracy has urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to promptly resume his official duties or delegate power to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The group's Convener, Dr Tunji Asaolu, expressed apprehension during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday regarding Akeredolu's extended absence from Ondo State.

Governor Akeredolu recently returned to Nigeria after several months of being on the sidelines due to his health issues. Photo Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Asaolu appealed to relevant authorities to ensure a smooth transition of power from Akeredolu to his deputy, emphasising that the state cannot afford a prolonged lack of effective leadership.

He said:

"We urge Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to prioritise the needs of the people and to resume his responsibilities without further delay or transfer power to his Deputy.

"Our state cannot afford to be without effective leadership, and we demand swift action to rectify this situation."

Despite the governor's return from medical treatment abroad, he has yet to resume responsibilities within the state for several weeks.

The Coalition emphasised the urgency of addressing the situation, citing concerns about governance functionality, decision-making, and administrative efficiency in Ondo State.

Akeredolu urged to adhere to constitutional stipulations

Asaolu underscored the constitutional provisions in sections 189, 190, and 191, highlighting the need to prevent any governance vacuum.

The group asserted that the extended absence of the governor creates a void in governance, hindering the effective administration of Ondo State.

The group said:

“We remind all stakeholders that the Constitution empowers the deputy governor to act in the governor’s absence.

"The political maneuvering preventing this is a violation of the very principles that underpin our democratic system. Ondo State deserves strong and unwavering leadership, especially in challenging times.”

While expressing hopes for Akeredolu's swift recovery, Asaolu stressed the imperative of addressing the current challenges.

Ondo 2024: Prominent cleric unveils prediction about Akeredolu's successor

Meanwhile, the next Ondo state gubernatorial election will be held on November 16, 2024, and supervised by INEC.

IncumbentAPC governor Rotimi Akeredolu is term-limited and cannot seek reelection for a third term.

Currently, there is a political crisis in the state, particularly the ill-health of Governor Akeredolu and the impeachment move by the state House of Assembly against the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

