The opposition PDP in Yobe state has lost a strong member to the ruling All Progressives Congress

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, confirmed the development in a post shared on the official X page of the ruling APC on Thursday evening

The APC shared photos of excited Buni and the lawmaker as well as other party members with the party's flag

Yobe state, Damaturu - Hon. Lawan Musa Majakura, the lone member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Yobe state House of Assembly, has dumped the party.

Hon. Majakura has defected to the ruling APC in Yobe state. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

APC receives PDP lawmaker in its camp

The lawmaker officially defected to the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni CON, on Thursday, received the only defector, the only PDP lawmaker in the state assembly, in his abode.

The ruling party confirmed the development in a post, accompanied by pictures, shared on its official X page (formerly Twitter) and tweeted:

"Lone @OfficialPDPNig Member in Yobe House of Assembly joins APC

"The Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni CON, today received into our great Party, Hon. Lawan Musa Majakura, the lone member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state House of Assembly."

Senator leads over 2,000 PDP members to APC after Supreme Court verdict

Meanwhile, Senator Ayo Akinyelure has led over 2,000 members of the PDP to the ruling APC in Idanre, Idanre local government area of Ondo state.

The APC chairman in Ondo state, Ade Adetimehin, received the defectors.

Senator Akinyelure said he joined the APC because he believed in the prosperity of Nigeria under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu accused of appointing APC members as INEC REC

In other news, President Tinubu has been accused of already plotting for the 2027 presidential election by appointing APC members as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Fisayo Soyombo, an investigative Nigerian journalist, made the allegation in a tweet on Saturday, October 28, saying the president was strategising to have his hold on Nigeria beyond 2027.

Bayelsa guber: 50,000 PDP, LP, other members defect to APC, back Sylva

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that about fifty thousand (50,000) leaders, aides to Governor Douye Diri and members of other political parties have decamped to the opposition APC in the state.

Ahead of the Saturday, November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa state, some of the defectors are members of the PDP, and Labour Party (LP), among others.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 29.

