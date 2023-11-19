APC chieftain revealed the reason off-season elections should be called off totally in Nigeria

Mr. Williams Dakwom, in a chat with Legit.ng maintained that such polls are not beneficial to the current political system of the country

He made this call days after ex-President Goodluck Jonathan urged the National Assembly to work towards ending off-season polls, noting it does not conform with global practices

Plateau state, Jos - Mr. Williams Dakwom, a member of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) in Plateau state, has backed the call for the dissolution of off-season elections in Nigeria.

The APC chieftain made this assertion a few days after the November 11, governorship elections held in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states respectively.

Recall that former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday, November 11, called on the National Assembly to amend the 1999 Constitution to put an end to the off-season exercise.

Jonathan described the exercise as “odd” and “not a global best practice.”

APC chieftain hints at reason Nigeria should cancel off-season elections

Reacting, Mr. Williams Dakwom, in an exclusive phone chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, November 19, opined that the exercise does not work well with Nigeria's democratic system.

He however called on the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian constitution and immediately block the off-season polls.

Mr Dakwom stated thus:

"Off-circle is not the best for us in this country I called on the national assembly to look into our constitution and make a quick amendment that will make us proud of our system like any other developed Nation in the world."

