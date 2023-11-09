President Bola Tinubu has been told how to handle or deal with appointees who fail to honour Senate's invitation

Senate President Godswill Akpabio urged Tinubu to sack any top government official who refuses to appear before the senate committee for important and urgent matters

Akpabio stated further that a head of an agency that failed to discuss the economic blueprint of the federal government is not fit to lead and should be removed without delay

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has sent a strong recommendation to President Tinubu regarding underperforming heads of agencies.

"Heads of agencies who fail to national assembly’s summons” should be shown the way out, Akpabio said. Photo credit: The Senate President - Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Akpabio revealed what Tinubu should do to those who fail to appear before the senate

Akpabio on Thursday, November 9, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack any head of government agency that fails to honour the invitations of the National Assembly committees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He made this known on Thursday, at the opening of a public hearing on the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) at the Red Chamber.

Akpabio who hinted at the importance of the MTEF meeting, stated that serious presidential appointees who wanted the president to succeed must be present, Daily Trust reported.

Akpabio revealed what Tinubu should do to those who fail to appear today

The Senate President said:

“Any serious appointee or any head of any agency that is interested in the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration ought to be here.

“Any head of agency that sends representation here is not a serious person and therefore the President must take a second look at such a person’s appointment, it is not a threat but the truth.”

President Tinubu vows to sack underperforming ministers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu has declared that ministers in his cabinet must maintain their performance and undergo periodic evaluations to retain their positions.

He cautioned that those failing to meet their responsibilities and objectives would be removed from the cabinet.

This announcement was made on Wednesday, November 1, during the launch of the 2023 Cabinet Retreat at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Tinubu to spend N1.5bn on vehicles for wife's office before December 31, other billions revealed

In another report, President Bola Tinubu has budgeted N1.5bn on vehicles for the office of his wife, Oluremi, in the 2023 supplementary budget.

The FEC meeting on Thursday approved the supplementary budget, which has been forwarded to the national assembly.

This is coming at a time when President Tinubu and other government officials are urging Nigerians to endure the hardship in the country.

Source: Legit.ng