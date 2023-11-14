Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has called on opposition parties in the country to form a coalition

Abubakar said Nigeria needs a strong opposition to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from “turning” the country into a one-party state

Speaking on Tuesday, November 14, when he received a delegation from the national executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC), Atiku said if there is no viable opposition, the nation’s democracy will suffer

FCT, Abuja - Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 election, held a meeting with the national executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC) on Tuesday, November 14.

At the meeting, Atiku, a former vice president (VP) of Nigeria, let out some of his feelings.

Atiku met with IPAC executives at his Abuja residence on Tuesday, November 14. Photo credit: @atiku

Atiku slams INEC, sends message to NASS

The 76-year-old stated that despite the "flaws" of democracy, he still believes in it and is committed to working with others to preserve it.

Legit.ng reports that the IPAC delegation was led by Yabagi Sani, the current national chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADC).

Atiku wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Today, during a meeting with the National Executive Committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC), I emphasised the importance of protecting our democracy. I expressed concern over the APC's actions, leading Nigeria towards a one-party dictatorship.

"I urged IPAC, led by Yabagi Sani, to rally opposition parties to form a stronger front against this threat.

"I criticised @inecnigeria for conducting poor elections, including discrepancies in voter numbers. I called for the national assembly (NASS) to prioritise constitutional and electoral reforms, in particular electronic voting reforms, to ensure transparent elections and protect our democracy.

"I believe democracy, despite its flaws, is the best form of government, and I am committed to working with others in providing its preservation in Nigeria."

5 things Atiku told IPAC's NEC

He emphasised the importance of protecting Nigeria's democracy. The former VP expressed concern over the All Progressives Congress (APC's) actions, which he alleged is leading Nigeria towards a one-party dictatorship. He urged IPAC to rally opposition parties to form a stronger front against the 'one-party dictatorship threat'. Atiku criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) "for conducting poor elections, including discrepancies in voter numbers". He asked the national assembly to prioritise constitutional and electoral reforms, "in particular electronic voting reforms, to ensure transparent elections and protect our democracy"

