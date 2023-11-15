The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)'s directives that its members and affiliates should embark on an industrial action have forced public schools in Lagos to shut down operations in adherence to the directive.

According to The Nation, students of various public schools, secondary and primary, were sent home from different government schools.

While some students were seen returning to their different homes, others were observed loitering around the premises of the schools.

The gate of the public secondary school in Mushin area of Lagos was left open and students were seen moving out of the school compounds while some teachers were having a discussion under a tree in the school premises.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a teacher in the school disclosed that the school complied with the directive of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), an affiliate of the NLC.

The spokesperson of the NUC in Lagos, Adejumo Ismail, disclosed to journalists on Tuesday, November 14, that the union would comply with the directive of the NLC.

His comment reads:

“The teachers have joined — NUT and ASUU too have joined. All the unions in the tertiary institutions have joined in solidarity.”

