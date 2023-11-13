The mood in Lokoja, Kogi capital city on Monday was electrifying as residents took to the streets to celebrate victory of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo.

This was contained in a statement signed by Oladele John Nihi, Kogi Youth Leader and made available to journalists in Lokoja, the capital city.

Residents in solidarity with the Kogi governor-elect were seen singing his praises with placards that read: "Kogi Has Decided", "Kogi State Agenda", "Kogi State Election Was Peaceful", among others.

The solidarity walk started from Ganaja Junction through to Government House, Lokoja where the incumbent governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello resides.

Source: Legit.ng