The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has expressed scepticism about the possibility of free, fair, transparent, and credible elections in 2027 under President Bola Tinubu and the APC.

The recent off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states prompted Frank's comments.

The ruling party, APC, established dominance in the governorship polls in Kogi and Imo state. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, November 14, Frank highlighted the alarming levels of electoral fraud, manipulation, and rigging witnessed, particularly in Kogi and Imo states.

He said:

“What happened in Imo and Kogi is a clear indication of the kind of elections Nigerians will witness in 2027.

“Our electoral system is presently in dire straits under our highly compromised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which has now graduated from rigging by manipulating the INEC Result View (IReV) portal and the Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) to writing results of polling units before the people cast their ballot.”

He argued that such practices indicate a need for more credibility in future electoral exercises.

Timi Frank accuses INEC, judiciary of compromise

Frank lamented the role of INEC, which he referred to as a rigging department within the APC, and expressed concern that the judiciary, now perceived as the ruling party's legal arm, tends to legitimise the electoral body's actions.

Emphasising his point, Frank pointed out that the blatant rigging observed in Imo and Kogi was not surprising to him, as he alleged that Tinubu himself had become President through rigging and acts of impunity, which the judiciary had previously validated.

The ex-APC chieftain, said:

“This anti-democratic and unfortunate development is a clear indication that the conduct of the 2027 elections will be a formality to endorse only APC candidates either as freshers or for second term in their various offices.

“So if Nigerians want change, they should wake up and do the right thing, like other nations have done to defend their democracy.

“If we don't stop Tinubu and APC, they will turn Nigeria into a one party state like Cameroon, Zimbabwe and Uganda.”

