President Bola Tinubu has ordered that police personnel should be withdrawn from the security files of the VIPs.

Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, the minister of state for police affairs, stated that the president's directive would be prosecuted by the police high command while developing a community policing strategy, among others, The Punch reported.

This was disclosed by the minister at a two-day management retreat at the ministry of the police affairs on Monday, November 13.

Source: Legit.ng