Politics

BREAKING: Tinubu orders IGP to withdraw policemen from VIPs

by  Bada Yusuf

President Bola Tinubu has ordered that police personnel should be withdrawn from the security files of the VIPs.

Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, the minister of state for police affairs, stated that the president's directive would be prosecuted by the police high command while developing a community policing strategy, among others, The Punch reported.

This was disclosed by the minister at a two-day management retreat at the ministry of the police affairs on Monday, November 13.

