BREAKING: Tinubu orders IGP to withdraw policemen from VIPs
President Bola Tinubu has ordered that police personnel should be withdrawn from the security files of the VIPs.
Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, the minister of state for police affairs, stated that the president's directive would be prosecuted by the police high command while developing a community policing strategy, among others, The Punch reported.
This was disclosed by the minister at a two-day management retreat at the ministry of the police affairs on Monday, November 13.
Source: Legit.ng