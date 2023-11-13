INEC chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, might be sent to prison over his disobedience to court order

Reports have it that Yakubu has failed to recognise and declare Edozie Njoku as the national chairman of APGA as earlier instructed by a recent court judgment

For this reason, Njoku noted that the erstwhile factional leader of APGA, Victor Oye, and Prof Yakubu risks jail terms

FCT, Abuja - A new report has it that the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, might be sent to prison.

Why INEC chairman Yakubu will be sent to prison, APGA speaks

Yakubu and the former factional leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, risk jail terms If they continue to disobey a court order.

ThisDay reported their refusal to obey the court order that declared Chief Edozie Njoku, the chairman of the APGA, might put them into trouble.

According to Njoku, going by the order of the court which started counting on Thursday, November 9, Yakubu and Oye have just 14 days to recognise Njoku as APGA’s national chairman or be jailed for contempt of court, Daily Independent reported.

Speaking over the weekend in Abuja, Njoku cautioned Yakubu and Oye, not to treat with levity the 14-day grace given to them by the Judge to obey the order of the court made on May 10, 2023, or be jailed.

Justice Madugu had on May 10, ordered INEC and Oye to maintain “status quo antebellum” pending the determination of a suit in respect of APGA leadership tussle.

Imo election: INEC denies withdrawing passwords

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC denied withdrawing passwords from some of its local government supervisors in Imo state.

According to a report by Legit.ng, the commission made it clear that passwords for uploading results have been released to presiding officers.

In a statement shared on its X page (formerly Twitter) and signed by the chief press secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Friday, November 10, INEC described the report as 'fake news' and urged the public to disregard such.

Tinubu dragged to court, details emerge

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Aniekan Akpan, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state, and the Secretary, Harrison Ekpo, have sued President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio was also sued, according to a report by Vanguard.

Both All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains were sued over the controversial appointment of Etekamba Umoren, as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the south-south state, Business Day newspaper also noted.

