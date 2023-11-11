The Bayelsa state governorship election has been marred with vote-buying allegations in some quarters of the state as electorates revealed the amount the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and leading opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC), are paying for votes.

In a tweet by The Cable, the voters in the PU 07, Ward 10, Yenagoa LG, Agudama-Ekpetiama community, Bayelsa, were heard speaking about the vote-buying allegation.

APC, PDP in vote buying mesh in Bayelsa Photo Credit: Duoye Diri, Timipre Sylva

Source: Twitter

One of the voters was reportedly heard saying that the APC paying 15 thousand naira while the PDP was paying 13 thousand naira.

The tweet reads:

"Voters were heard speaking about alleged vote buying. A voter was heard saying: "15k from APC, PDP paying 13K."

Bayelsa is currently under the control of the PDP Governor Duoye Diri, who is seeking re-election in a race against a former governor of the state, Timipre Sylva, the APC candidate.

Diri has emerged the governor of the state four years ago through the Supreme Court ruling that sacked the 2019 winner of the poll, David Lyon, after his deputy was found guilty of certificate forgery.

The PDP governor was already serving in the senator before the apex court delivered the verdict that nullified the candidature of Lyon and his deputy few days to their inauguration.

