BREAKING: SDP's Ajaka defeats APC, PDP in 5 LGAs as collation continues in Kogi guber election
Kogi state, Lokoja - Muritala Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Saturday, November 11, gubernatorial election in Kogi state, has emerged victorious by a landslide in five (5) local government areas.
Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the final collation of results in the state, but a winner has not been announced by the commission on Sunday, November 12.
However, the election results collated from the IRev’s portal of the INEC so far, indicate Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ajaka of the SDP are taking a serious leading in the state against the candidate of the PDP, Senator Dino Melaye.
Here is a breakdown of the results collated in five LGAs where Ajaka won:
The election results collated by The Cable reads thus:
1. Olamaboro LGA, Kogi
Murtala Ajaka, the SDP governorship candidate, has won his fifth LGA.
Registered voters: 105,864
Accredited voters: 30,287
ADC: 126
APC: 5,572
PDP: 1,376
SDP: 22,173
Valid votes: 29,731
Rejected votes: 495
Total votes cast: 30,226
2. Omala LGA, Kogi
Registered voters: 74,537
Accredited voters: 22,538
ADC: 218
APC: 2,902
PDP: 832
SDP: 18,160
Valid votes: 22,317
Rejected votes: 196
Total votes cast: 22,51
3. Ofu LGA, Kogi
Registered voters: 101,964
Accredited voters: 36,087
ADC: 297
APC: 5,245
PDP: 293
SDP: 28,768
Valid votes: 35,180
Rejected votes: 587
Total votes cast: 35,767
4. Idah LGA, Kogi
Murtala Akaja, the candidate of the SDP, secured over 80 percent of the votes in his LGA.
Registered voters: 64,339
Accredited voters: 23,044
APC: 2,033
PDP: 271
SDP: 20,059
Valid votes: 22,742
Rejected votes: 280
Total votes cast: 23,022
5. Ankpa LGA, Kogi
Registered voters: 180,095
Accredited voters: 57,650
ADC: 186
APC: 8,707
PDP: 3,654
SDP: 43,258
Valid votes: 56,395
Rejected votes: 873
Total votes cast: 57,268
