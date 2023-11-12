Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Kogi state, Lokoja - Muritala Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Saturday, November 11, gubernatorial election in Kogi state, has emerged victorious by a landslide in five (5) local government areas.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the final collation of results in the state, but a winner has not been announced by the commission on Sunday, November 12.

However, the election results collated from the IRev’s portal of the INEC so far, indicate Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ajaka of the SDP are taking a serious leading in the state against the candidate of the PDP, Senator Dino Melaye.

Here is a breakdown of the results collated in five LGAs where Ajaka won:

The election results collated by The Cable reads thus:

1. Olamaboro LGA, Kogi

Murtala Ajaka, the SDP governorship candidate, has won his fifth LGA.

Registered voters: 105,864

Accredited voters: 30,287

ADC: 126

APC: 5,572

PDP: 1,376

SDP: 22,173

Valid votes: 29,731

Rejected votes: 495

Total votes cast: 30,226

2. Omala LGA, Kogi

Registered voters: 74,537

Accredited voters: 22,538

ADC: 218

APC: 2,902

PDP: 832

SDP: 18,160

Valid votes: 22,317

Rejected votes: 196

Total votes cast: 22,51

3. Ofu LGA, Kogi

Registered voters: 101,964

Accredited voters: 36,087

ADC: 297

APC: 5,245

PDP: 293

SDP: 28,768

Valid votes: 35,180

Rejected votes: 587

Total votes cast: 35,767

4. Idah LGA, Kogi

Murtala Akaja, the candidate of the SDP, secured over 80 percent of the votes in his LGA.

Registered voters: 64,339

Accredited voters: 23,044

APC: 2,033

PDP: 271

SDP: 20,059

Valid votes: 22,742

Rejected votes: 280

Total votes cast: 23,022

5. Ankpa LGA, Kogi

Registered voters: 180,095

Accredited voters: 57,650

ADC: 186

APC: 8,707

PDP: 3,654

SDP: 43,258

Valid votes: 56,395

Rejected votes: 873

Total votes cast: 57,268

Kogi/Imo/Bayelsa: EFCC busts vote buyers

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) intercepted huge sums of money from suspected vote buyers and sellers in the states where off-cycle elections were held on Saturday.

Among the arrested persons is an agent of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) — as seen in the pictures released by the EFCC.

Source: Legit.ng