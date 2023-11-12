As it stands now, INEC is yet to announce a winner of the Kogi state governorship election because collation of results is ongoing

Whilst results from 18 LGAs have been declared so far, APC's candidate, Usman Ododo, won 11

From INEC's declaration so far, Ododo is leading, whilst SDP candidate Murtala Ajaka is behind him, winning six LGAs

Kogi state, Lokoja - The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ahmed Ododo, is currently leading in Kogi state.

Governor Yahaya Bello's preferred successor, Usman Ododo, is currently leading as INEC continues collating the results. Photo credit: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo

On Sunday, November 12, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially announced the November 11 governorship election results from 18 out of 21 local government areas of the state.

The LGAs where election results had been collated and declared included Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Idah, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Kogi, Mopamuro, Ofu, Okehi, Okene, Olamaboro, Omala, Yagba East and Yagba West, while the results from only one ward in Ogori Magongo LGA was received and announced.

From the 18 LGA results already declared so far, Ododo is leading with 417,166 votes, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Murtala Ajaka, is trailing far behind with 208,503 votes, while the People'sDemocratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dino Melaye, is distantly behind with 41,925 votes, Vanguard reported.

List of LGAs won by Ododo in Kogi

The APC candidate won in 11 LGAs out of the 18 declared so far by INEC.

The LGA's Ododo won are:

Adavi, Ajaokuta, Bassa, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Kogi, Mopamuro, Ogori Magongo, Okehi, Okene, and Yagba West

Murtala Ajaka, SDP candidate, wins 6 LGAs

Interestingly, the SDP candidate has won six LGAs so far, The Nation report added.

The LGA where Ajaka won are:

Ankpa, Idah, Dekina, Ofu, Olamaboro and Omala LGAs,

ADC candidate wins one LGA

But the ADC candidate Leke Abejide won only one LGA – Yagba East.

Dino APC'se loses LGA to APC's Ododo in Kogi

